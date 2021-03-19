Advertisement

Several buildings on UK’s campus evacuated Friday morning due to gas leak

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beautiful Friday quickly turned into a safety hazard near the University of Kentucky.

According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, a 500-gallon propane tank fell off a truck Friday morning near the Chemistry-Physics Building and began leaking gas.

“Because propane is heavier than air, it’s going to hug low to the ground, as opposed to natural gases that are lighter than air and go up,” said Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, Lexington Fire Dept.

Firefighters spent hours monitoring buildings for vapors.

As a precaution, several buildings in the area were evacuated.

“We came out that side door, and I walked around to some tables out back and sat there and just watched as more firetrucks showed up as they were trying to resolve the situation,” student Taylor Arrowood said

Arrowood says many students walk through here to and from class. An uncontrolled gas leak could have been devastating.

“I’m not too much of an expert on chemicals and leaks and stuff like that, but I know propane is highly flammable,” Arrowood said. “When I was sitting over there, I was told there was the possibility that it could leak into the sewers, spread through the sewers and, in turn, cause a fire somewhere else.”

Fortunately, crews acted swiftly. Private contractors removed the propane tank and firefighters cleaned up the leak.

The university gave the all-clear around 12:30 p.m.

