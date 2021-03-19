Real ID deadline quickly approaching: Here is how you can get yours

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State officials reminded Kentuckians on Thursday not to wait until the last minute to get a Real ID if they may need one. The deadline is October 1st, 2021.

“Kentucky is a voluntary state, so no one is required to get Real ID, but we do want to encourage them to understand the reasons why they may want a Real ID, that way it is available to them when they need it,” Matt Cole, the commissioner of Kentucky’s Department of Vehicle Registration, said.

Those who plan to fly on commercial, domestic flights, enter restricted federal buildings or go onto a military base after the deadline will need a Real ID.

There are several differences between the traditional Kentucky license and the Real ID, but one of the most noticeable might be the star in the upper right hand corner of the Real ID.

There are currently 15 regional Real ID offices open across the state of Kentucky. In our area, the offices are located in Prestonsburg, Jackson, Morehead and Somerset.

Many locations are not fully staffed due to COVID-19 restrictions, so those looking to get a Real ID are encouraged to make an appointment on this website.

Those who plan to get a Real ID will need to bring a few items when having one made: proof of identity, proof of social security, and two ways to prove residency. Read more about the documentation requirements here.

