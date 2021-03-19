Advertisement

Pothole repairs postponed for I-75 in Campbell County

I-75
I-75(TDOT Smartway)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pothole maintenance for I-75 in Campbell County has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The maintenance work was scheduled to happen Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. between the Caryville exit and the Oneida exit.

Both north and southbound lanes will be affected by the roadwork. No word yet on when the work will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail