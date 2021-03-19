Pothole repairs postponed for I-75 in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pothole maintenance for I-75 in Campbell County has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The maintenance work was scheduled to happen Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. between the Caryville exit and the Oneida exit.

Both north and southbound lanes will be affected by the roadwork. No word yet on when the work will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.