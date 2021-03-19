Advertisement

Police: Man arrested in Laurel County on multiple drug charges

Laurel County man arrested after trafficking multiple controlled substances
Laurel County man arrested after trafficking multiple controlled substances
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested early Friday morning at a motel in southern Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff’s were on a drug investigation when they found 32-year old Nicholas Anthony Cross in a room at the motel.

Cross was in possession of multiple drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Cross also had a revolver, digital scales, and a large sum of cash. Cross was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cross was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

