Police: Man arrested in Laurel County on multiple drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested early Friday morning at a motel in southern Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff’s were on a drug investigation when they found 32-year old Nicholas Anthony Cross in a room at the motel.

Cross was in possession of multiple drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Cross also had a revolver, digital scales, and a large sum of cash. Cross was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cross was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

