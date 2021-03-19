Police: Man arrested in Laurel County on multiple drug charges
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested early Friday morning at a motel in southern Laurel County.
Laurel County Sheriff’s were on a drug investigation when they found 32-year old Nicholas Anthony Cross in a room at the motel.
Cross was in possession of multiple drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Cross also had a revolver, digital scales, and a large sum of cash. Cross was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cross was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
