Pikeville Medical Center expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16-years-old or older, no appointment needed

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) have administered more than 950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the hospital received its first shipment.

“Starting to see some of our numbers drop off because the bulk of those in the 1A, 1B, 1C category has been vaccinated,” said PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn.

Blackburn said because people in those categories are vaccinated, the staff at PMC expanded eligibility to Kentucky residents aged 16 years or older.

“What has been very clear by the state, is that as you start seeing your phasing slow down, you have the authority and the ability to into your next phase,” said Blackburn.

16 and 17-year-olds will need permission from a parent or legal guardian before receiving a vaccine.

“No appointments are necessary, you can simply drive up,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn also announced on Friday, people no longer have to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine where they got their first dose. He said PMC will administer the second dose if it is a Pfizer vaccine. He said some people may be in situations where they can receive their second dose from PMC.

“You may have a resident in Florida, be a resident and you have a resident here as well,” said Blackburn. “You come here and you need your second dose you no longer have to go back,” he added.

Hospital staff has administered more than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“Numbers continue to drop, and what’s doing that is social distancing, wearing our mask and specifically the vaccine,” said Blackburn.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are no longer required. Vaccines are given Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

