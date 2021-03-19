Advertisement

Johnson County road back open after mudslide

Crews are working to clear a massive mudslide on Davis Branch Road in Johnson County. Photo...
Crews are working to clear a massive mudslide on Davis Branch Road in Johnson County. Photo Courtesy: Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 4:24 p.m.

Transportation officials in Johnson County say that KY 1107 is back open.

Original Story

Cleanup efforts continue on a state highway in Johnson County shut down by a massive mud and rockslide.

It happened just after midnight Friday on Kentucky 1107, also known as Davis Branch Road.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the scene early Friday but determined the slide was still moving and not safe to work on.

Crews returned to the area at daylight and are working to clear the debris.

We do not know how long that process will take. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail