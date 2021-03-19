Johnson County road back open after mudslide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 4:24 p.m.

Transportation officials in Johnson County say that KY 1107 is back open.

Original Story

Cleanup efforts continue on a state highway in Johnson County shut down by a massive mud and rockslide.

It happened just after midnight Friday on Kentucky 1107, also known as Davis Branch Road.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the scene early Friday but determined the slide was still moving and not safe to work on.

Crews returned to the area at daylight and are working to clear the debris.

We do not know how long that process will take. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

