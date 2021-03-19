Excitement is infectious in Morehead as fans cheer on the Eagles in the NCAA Tournament

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a fun day if you’re a Morehead State Eagle!

Our Chad Hedrick is in Morehead and says you could really feel the excitement driving into town, as the community, the university, and fans anticipated celebrating Morehead State’s first trip to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 10 years.

For any basketball fan, March is the best time of year, but add your home team into the mix, and it’s even more special.

“If that doesn’t create excitement in a small town like Morehead, you might need to check your pulse,” Downtown Morehead Executive Director Tony Pence said.

The only men’s team from Kentucky to make the tournament is a major feat for the team, the school, and the community in the hills.

“There’s not really anybody in eastern Kentucky, there’s not a family in any part of this state that’s not been touched by this university,” Pence said.

Friday night, dozens of fans met outside Sawstone Brewing Co. to watch the game. And win or lose, the spirit of the community is strong by this time in the spotlight, putting any difference aside and safely coming together to cheer on the Eagles.

“We’ve been hit with COVID, two snow storms, two ice storms and flooding. This is a great reason to celebrate. It’s very rare that there’s only one team in the state that makes it this far, and we’re very proud of our team for being there,” said Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown.

Staff at Sawstone say it’s a perfect match that the game falls Friday night, which is the first night of extended hours for bars and restaurants after Governor Beshear adjusted restrictions Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.