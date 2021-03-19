Advertisement

Mild and sunny start for the first day of spring

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Skies will continue to clear out tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s.

The Weekend

Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday and it’ll sure feel like it! We will see plenty of sunshine with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-50s with those clear skies.

That sunshine continues Sunday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s. Get out and enjoy the nice weather!

Extended Forecast

That sunshine continues Monday with highs getting closer to the upper 60s to lower 70s!

We’ll start to see a few more clouds on Tuesday with the possibility of a few showers later Tuesday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next system looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday of next week bringing soggy weather back into the mountains. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - March 19, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - March 19, 2021
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weekend Forecast: Cooler end to winter, spring starts on a nice note
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - March 18, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - March 18, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - March 18, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - March 18, 2021