Man accused of murder in Pulaski County arrested in Casey County

Samuel Baker was charged with murder in Pulaski County and tracked to Casey County
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WYMT) - A man was captured in Casey County after a fatal shooting in the Nancy community of Pulaski County.

Ronald Baker called the police claiming his son, 22-year old Samuel Baker, had shot 62-year old Robert Claunch at the Bakers’ home.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel arrived at the home, but Ronald requested that he leave. Ronald then left the room and left Claunch, who was also in the home, and Samuel alone in the kitchen. Claunch then also requested for Samuel to leave the home.

Ronald then heard gunshots from the kitchen and found Claunch laying on the floor. Ronald then called 911 and Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Samuel’s arrest and was found in Casey County by a deputy after leading the deputy on a chase. Casey County officers say Samuel eventually got out of his vehicle and ran into the woods.

The deputy was able to arrest Samuel after chasing him and was taken to the Casey County Detention Center.

