Laurel County Sheriff’s search for vandal suspect

The Laurel County Cheriff's Office is searching for this suspect who vandalized vehicles at a...
The Laurel County Cheriff's Office is searching for this suspect who vandalized vehicles at a business in London(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help searching for a suspect that vandalized an RV and car Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect used a crowbar to damage the two vehicles which were at a local business on KY 770, 10 miles outside of London, and then left the scene.

If you have any information on this suspect or the vehicle that the suspect fled in, you are encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, email Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

