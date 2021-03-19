KRCC launches new hotline to provide support for Kentuckian youth

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After conducting focus groups, staff at Kentucky River Community Care saw Kentucky youth needed support.

“There is an increase in stress, that maybe be COVID related or not...but just with school issues, finding employment, things like that,” said Director and Clinician for Hotline T and Telehealth Jasmine Wilson-McKenzie.

That is when the idea to create Hotline T came about. The “T” stands for texting and the hotline provides a unique option for teens to receive support.

“I think it’s unique because you don’t really know the person, so it can be hard to talk over the phone but with texting it’s a lot easier,” said High School Senior Gabrielle Fugate.

Fugate says the hotline helped her, during a stressful time.

“I was overwhelmed with school and having the motivation to stay on top of things. So I decided to give it a try and they actually gave me some useful tips that I’ve been working on and it’s helped,” she said.

Wilson-McKenzie adds the hotline serves as a welcoming space.

“The hotline is meant to support, not be judgmental, all inclusive,” she said.

Fugate says she believes the hotline will help other youth, like it has helped her.

“A lot of people my age, go through stuff and especially with Corona and with school, things can be hard. It is good for support and anyone that is going through a rough time or needs someone to talk to, that’s it’s really good for that,” she said.

Wilson-McKenzie says the chat line is for Kentucky residents ages 14 to 25. For more information on the hotline you can visit here.

