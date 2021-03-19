Advertisement

Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state’s House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass.

The fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than one year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill.

GOP Senate President Robert Stivers has said there is a chance Gov. Andy Beshear would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met. 

