Kentucky Baptist Relief continues to help flooding victims

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers from multiple states are helping Kentuckians recover from flooding two weeks ago.

Disaster relief workers are in several counties, and they’ve brought in help from Ohio, Missouri and other states.

A house is still standing but inside, only a shell of itself remains.

“We have gutted the entire house,” said Nick Catron from Kentucky Baptist Relief. “From the floor to the ceiling.”

21 inches of water filled the home.

“Can you see some of the mold that’s already started to grow?”

Dozens of volunteers from Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and other states are helping people with a job that most could never afford.

“If we put a price on what we did, it would be thousands and thousands of dollars,” Catron said.

Many of the people who own these homes have never seen anything like this. They’ve lived here for decades. The mayor of Ravenna says the last night anything like this happened was in the 1930s.

Of the town’s approximately 260 homes, 30 sustained serious flood damage and many need a lot of help.

“And it’s just such a blessing,” said Ravenna Mayor Valerie Flinchum. “That strangers would come in and do all of this. Like he said the expense would be something most would not be able to tolerate.”

“And you wonder why it happens but from our standpoint, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to love on people that are hurting,” Catron said.

The crews will stay in Kentucky through next week and may be dispatched for tornado relief in Alabama after that.

Kentucky Baptist crews have also been working in Powell, Breathitt, and other counties in Eastern Kentucky

