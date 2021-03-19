Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues to help flooding victims

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers from multiple states are helping Kentuckians recover from flooding two weeks ago.

Disaster relief workers are in several counties, and they’ve brought in help from Ohio, Missouri and other states.

A house is still standing but inside, only a shell of itself remains.

“We have gutted the entire house,” said Nick Catron from Kentucky Baptist Relief. “From the floor to the ceiling.”

21 inches of water filled the home.

“Can you see some of the mold that’s already started to grow?”

Dozens of volunteers from Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and other states are helping people with a job that most could never afford.

“If we put a price on what we did, it would be thousands and thousands of dollars,” Catron said.

Many of the people who own these homes have never seen anything like this. They’ve lived here for decades. The mayor of Ravenna says the last night anything like this happened was in the 1930s.

Of the town’s approximately 260 homes, 30 sustained serious flood damage and many need a lot of help.

“And it’s just such a blessing,” said Ravenna Mayor Valerie Flinchum. “That strangers would come in and do all of this. Like he said the expense would be something most would not be able to tolerate.”

“And you wonder why it happens but from our standpoint, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to love on people that are hurting,” Catron said.

The crews will stay in Kentucky through next week and may be dispatched for tornado relief in Alabama after that.

Kentucky Baptist crews have also been working in Powell, Breathitt, and other counties in Eastern Kentucky

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail