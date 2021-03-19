Johnson County man sentenced to federal prison for importing meth from Georgia

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man was sentenced Thursday to more than ten years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiring to distribute meth.

Sean Tharp was originally indicted in October and pled guilty to the charge in November.

His plea agreement states that between April and September of 2020, Tharp conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of meth. He admitted that he developed a relationship with a meth supplier from outside of the state, from whom he obtained pound quantities of meth on several occasions.

Tharp also admitted to traveling to Georgia to obtain the meth, which he brought back to Johnson County to sell.

In his plea agreement, Tharp admitted that the conspiracy involved at least 1.5 kilograms of meth.

Tharp must serve at least 85% of his sentence, after which he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

