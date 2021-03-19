Advertisement

Johnson County man sentenced to federal prison for importing meth from Georgia

Sean Holys Tharp
Sean Holys Tharp(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man was sentenced Thursday to more than ten years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiring to distribute meth.

Sean Tharp was originally indicted in October and pled guilty to the charge in November.

His plea agreement states that between April and September of 2020, Tharp conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of meth. He admitted that he developed a relationship with a meth supplier from outside of the state, from whom he obtained pound quantities of meth on several occasions.

Tharp also admitted to traveling to Georgia to obtain the meth, which he brought back to Johnson County to sell.

In his plea agreement, Tharp admitted that the conspiracy involved at least 1.5 kilograms of meth.

Tharp must serve at least 85% of his sentence, after which he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Police car
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Latest News

(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff seeking information on missing person last seen on March 12
Jennifer Smith
Middlesboro Police: Woman charged with DUI, other charges
(Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in Clay County on burglary, evading arrest charges
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail