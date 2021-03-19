Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces more COVID-19 deaths found after audit, positivity rate increases slightly

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Friday but did announce the latest case numbers in a news release, including more deaths attributable to COVID-19 after an audit.

Gov. Beshear announced 731 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 419,872 cases.

132 of the new cases are children 18 and younger. 463 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 101 in the ICU. 60 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.40%

The governor also announced 191 new deaths on Friday. 25 were from Friday’s report, with 166 being found through an audit of the data. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,695.

4,755,652 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,021 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

1,231,965 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

KY COVID Info 3/19/21
KY COVID Info 3/19/21(WYMT)

As of Friday, ten out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

