‘Expect some surprises’: Appys hit the virtual stage Saturday

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is ready to host the first Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, hitting the virtual stage this weekend.

Though the original plans for a formal affair were put on hold due to the pandemic, the regional celebration will now take place online. Executive Director Joe Campbell said the changes did not impact the award show’s vibe.

“It’s unbelievable to see it come to where it is now,” Campbell said. “We’re super excited. The finished project is unbelievable. Expect some very cool surprises.”

Campbell said the crew has worked to perfect the event ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view experience, hoping to give a platform to celebrate the Appalachians who are being recognized.

“It just showcases the unbelievable talent in this Appalachian region. I mean, everything from broadcast personalities to singer-songwriters to tattoo artists,” Campbell said. “We know we have the best talent in Appalachia and now we can show it.”

Tickets to the show are available here until the show kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

