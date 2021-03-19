Advertisement

Dolly Parton takes on the comic book world with biographical series

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is being welcomed into the world of comic books. The story of her life is the latest edition to “Female Force,” which is dedicated to inspirational women.

Flip through the pages and learn the story of Dolly’s first live performance in Knoxville. The comic also shows some familiar sights from Dollywood to her iconic statue in Sevierville.

Dolly has more than 100 hits under her belt, but this comic book is about more than celebrity and fame. Readers meet Dolly the philanthropist. She’s known worldwide for the Imagination Library that gets books into the hands of preschool kids.

Most recently, her million-dollar vaccination helped develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She rolled up her sleeve and rewrote the hit song “Jolene” with the word “vaccine” as she urged others to get the shot.

Dolly joins the likes of Michelle Obama and even Mother Teresa in having a biographical comic.

You can get your hands on the 22-page comic March 31. There’s the regular printed version, along with a digital one.

