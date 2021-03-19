Crews battle restaurant fire in Elliott County

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a large commercial fire in Elliott County late Thursday night.

According to a post from Elliott County EMS, crews were battling a structure fire in Sandy Hook.

Nearby business owners tell WSAZ that the fire started in the Frosty Freeze restaurant.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Click here to go to a GoFundMe page for the restaurant owners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.