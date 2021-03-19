Advertisement

Crews battle restaurant fire in Elliott County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a large commercial fire in Elliott County late Thursday night.

Nearby business owners tell WSAZ that the fire started in the Frosty Freeze restaurant.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Click here to go to a GoFundMe page for the restaurant owners.

