Community works to help owners of lost Sandy Hook diner

Destroyed by fire Thursday
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Frosty Freeze waitress Abbi Hale says Thursday was a normal, run-of-the-mill night, until something didn’t smell quite right.

“I started smelling a smell that smelled like burning plastic and I went towards the back and (my co-worker) went outside and she yelled at me when she got outside and told me to get our stuff and get out,” Hale said.

Then she says, it only took a matter of minutes.

“We got out there and by the time we got out there, the parking lot started filling up with smoke and then the fire department showed up about 5-10 minutes later,” Hale said.

As the flames flickered, many from the community flocked to a place they say makes Sandy Hook what it is.

“This is a historic landmark for Sandy Hook,” Hale said. “There’s not much going on here and a lot of people come here for the Keith Whitley memorabilia. I grew up coming here just like everyone else coming here in Sandy Hook, so it’s just like part of the family. They’ve always been part of the family to me.”

The diner has grown to become a country music staple after being in business nearly 50 years.

“This is a place where you can come and relax just kind of be yourself and talk,” said local pastor Charlie Brown Johnson.

Hale and many others who have the Frosty Freeze so close to their hearts are now working on giving the owners the help and support they need to get through this obstacle.

“They’re always eager to help, and I think the community should give back to them,” Hale said.

Investigators have not released any information on what may have started the fire.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up by Frosty Freeze employees for the owners.

