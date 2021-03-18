Advertisement

Police: Arrest made in Letcher County after drugs were found during traffic stop

Cornett was arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop
Cornett was arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year old Scott Cornett of Roxana, following a routine traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say during a traffic stop Cornett confessed that that he did not have insurance and had warrants issued in his name.

After Deputy Whitaker found this to be true, he searched the vehicle and found a black bag in which as eyeglasses case containing methamphetamine as well as other drug paraphernalia was found.

Deputy Whitaker along with Deputy Lexi Stambaugh then arrested Cornett on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.

Cornett was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

