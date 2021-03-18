Police: Arrest made in Letcher County after drugs were found during traffic stop

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year old Scott Cornett of Roxana, following a routine traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say during a traffic stop Cornett confessed that that he did not have insurance and had warrants issued in his name.

After Deputy Whitaker found this to be true, he searched the vehicle and found a black bag in which as eyeglasses case containing methamphetamine as well as other drug paraphernalia was found.

Deputy Whitaker along with Deputy Lexi Stambaugh then arrested Cornett on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.

Cornett was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

