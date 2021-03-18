One dead, multiple injured after crash in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened in Harlan County.

A crash shut down part of KY-38 in the Evarts community of Harlan County Thursday evening.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that 30-year-old Richard Fuson was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado on KY 38. Fuson was the only person in that car and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

26-year-old Kayla Blevins was driving a 2006 sliver Nissan Altima with multiple passengers at the time of the crash.

Blevins was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 59-year-old Lourene Cottrell, was pronounced dead at the scene. A back passenger, William Cottrell was transported to the University of Tennessee with life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers, including two young children, were treated and released at Harlan ARH Hospital.

KSP will continue to investigate and reconstruct the crash. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash.

KY 38 has reopened.

