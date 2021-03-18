Bridge replacement project underway in Magoffin County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A project to replace the Oakley Creek Bridge on KY 1635 started in Magoffin County last week as part of the Bridging Kentucky program.

During the replacement of the Oakley Creek Bridge, there will be a temporary crossing and drivers may experience delays. The new bridge is scheduled to open on May 16th.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Kentucky’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky’s website.

