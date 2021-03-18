12th Region brackets set to start this weekend

(WYMT) - With the district tournaments wrapped up in the 12th Region, the draws took place on Thursday morning for the boys and Friday for the girls. Here are time quarterfinal matchups and the times. The boys tournament will take place at Lincoln County High School, with the girls at Pulaski County High School.

Boys Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Saturday, March 20th:

West Jessamine vs. Lincoln County - 11 a.m.

Pulaski County vs. Southwestern - 2 p.m.

Rockcastle County vs. East Jessamine - 5 p.m.

Boyle County vs. McCreary Central - 8 p.m.

Semifinals:

Tuesday, March 23rd and Wednesday, March 24th - 7 p.m.

Final:

Saturday, March 27th - 7 p.m.

West Jessamine is the defending champion in the 12th Region. The Colts defeated Danville, 78-64 in the championship last season.

Girls Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Sunday, March 21st:

Wayne County vs. Pulaski County - 2:30 p.m.

Boyle County vs. Mercer County - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 22nd

West Jessamine vs. Southwestern - 6:30 p.m.

Rockcastle County vs. Danville - 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals:

Thursday, March 25th and Friday, March 26th - 7 p.m.

Final:

Sunday, March 28th - 3 p.m.

There will be a new champion in the 12th Region for the girls as Casey County fell in the district semifinals.

