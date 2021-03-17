WYMT, KSR team up for live coverage of 13th region tournament next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament.

The 13th Region Tournament, presented by Martin’s Peterbilt, is March 22nd-29th at The Corbin Arena. It’s part of the WYMT Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week series.

“This is an exciting new partnership with KSR. Kentucky kids grow up dreaming of playing in the Sweet 16. The 13th Region has some of the state’s most exciting and young talent. We’re excited for Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin to join our broadcast team for this event,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.

“We at KSR are very excited to partner with WYMT and bring mountain basketball action to the state as a whole. In a time with UK not playing, I think showcasing the 13th Region as we will be doing, will be great for all the schools and their players,” said KSR founder Matt Jones.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel and from anywhere in the world on WYMT.com and VUit.com.

You can also watch the games on the WYMT news app. Here is a QR code you can scan to download it if you don’t already have it.

WYMT (WYMT)

We’ll update this story with the boys and girls brackets when those are announced Sunday morning.

