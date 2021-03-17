Advertisement

Three arrested in Wayne County in separate incidents

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three men were arrested Tuesday in Wayne County in three separate incidents, according to Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Sheriff Thompson said Jovan Carpenter, of Detroit, was arrested in the Prichard area during an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

The sheriff says during the stop, Jovan attempted to destroy a distribution quantity of Heroin.

Carpenter is charged with possession with intent to deliver - heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin and obstruction.

Road Patrol Deputies arrested Lester ‘Lee’ Spurlock, of Huntington, in the Ceredo area on felony warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, according to Sheriff Thompson.

During the investigation, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit interrupted a drug deal in the Lavalette area where they seized a distribution quantity of heroin and methamphetamine along with a handgun.

Lester is charged with possession with intent to deliver - heroin, possession with intent to deliver - methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.

Road Patrol Deputies arrested Joseph Bartram, of Fort Gay, for warrants issued after an investigation by Road Patrol Deputies, according to Sheriff Thompson.

Joseph is charged with (2) counts of wanton endangerment, assault and leaving the scene after he struck a vehicle with his vehicle and then shot at the victim.

