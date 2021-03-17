Severe Weather Alert Day: Rounds of strong storms possible tonight and Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a quiet start to St. Patrick’s Day for us here in the mountains, the chances for storms move in later as temperatures soar.

Today and Tomorrow

Most of us should see a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday before those clouds start to increase later and rain chances pick up late this afternoon and this evening. Highs will climb well into the 70s today as warm, moist air surges in from the south. Chances for showers and storms continue through the overnight and into Thursday as lows only drop into the upper 50s for most.

You need to have a way to get warnings the next two days. A weather radio or the WYMT weather app are both great ways to do that. If you plan to use your phone for that, I would suggest leaving it off silent mode overnight to make sure you hear any warnings that could be issued while you are sleeping. Make sure you keep your phone charged and have fresh batteries in your weather radio.

The worst of the storms look to be on Thursday at this point and they could start as early as the morning hours. Most of the area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center. The I-75 corridor and Lake Cumberland are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5). Every threat weatherwise is on the table. Our main concerns are heavy rain and strong wind, but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. You need to stay weather aware at all times the next two days.

The day 2 outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a risk for severe weather on Thursday. (WYMT)

Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the cold front on Thursday and drop into the 40s and 30s behind it. Our rain should become more scattered Thursday night into Friday and could end with a few snowflakes for some on Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

The moisture, in whatever form it is, should wrap up early on Friday and skies will start to clear. It will a cold end to the work and school week with most locations struggling to get to the 50-degree mark. A lot of folks probably won’t make it, depending on how fast the clouds move out. We’ll drop into the 20s Friday night as we wrap up winter officially.

Spring starts on Saturday morning and this weekend will look and feel like it. Look for sunny skies both days with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 50s and low 60s. The nights/mornings will be a little chilly as lows drop into the 30s both nights.

