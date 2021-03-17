Powell County Sheriff’s Office investigating church vandalism

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism at a church.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the South Fork Church of God was vandalized.

They said in the post, “this was very devastating to walk into this church and look around at all the damage.”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Danny Rogers at 606-663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

