Advertisement

Powell County Sheriff’s Office investigating church vandalism

Powell County church vandalism
Powell County church vandalism(Powell County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism at a church.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the South Fork Church of God was vandalized.

They said in the post, “this was very devastating to walk into this church and look around at all the damage.”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Danny Rogers at 606-663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After arresting Jerry Shepherd on DUI charges, police said troopers with KSP found more than...
KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest
New COVID-19 variant reported at Eastern Kentucky nursing home
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations

Latest News

Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky
Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky
Virginia Moore recognized as Communicator of the Year
Virginia Moore recognized as Communicator of the Year
Westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway closed due to truck in the Red River
Westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway closed due to truck in the Red River
‘It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years’: Former Paintsville Tigers reflect on...
‘It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years’: Former Paintsville Tigers reflect on 1996 state championship run