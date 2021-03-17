Advertisement

OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation's opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The company that makes the prescription painkiller OxyContin would be transformed into a new entity that would funnel profits into combatting the U.S. opioid crisis under a $10 billion plan submitted to a federal bankruptcy judge late Monday.

Members of the Sackler family who own Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma would pay more than $4 billion. Individual victims, state and local governments, and Native American tribes would be in line for payments.

Attorneys general for nearly half the states say the plan “falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve.” They want more money from the Sacklers, among other changes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variant reported at Eastern Kentucky nursing home
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 900 cases, new COVID-19 variant outbreak at nursing home in Eastern Kentucky
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Officials: Use of deadly force justified during attempted break in

Latest News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library awaits Gov. Beshear’s signature to expand statewide
Phone Scam
Scam artists ‘spoofing’ Kentucky law enforcement phone numbers, posing as officials
Brian Dean was named as the permanent district superintendent at the last Lee County, Va....
School board names new superintendent for one SWVA school district
Severe Weather Alert Day: Rounds of strong storms possible tonight and Thursday
Three men were arrested Tuesday in Wayne County in three separate incidents, according to...
Three arrested in Wayne County in separate incidents