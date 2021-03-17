More district champions crowned on Tuesday night in the Mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four More district champions were crowned in the Mountains on Tuesday evening. Stay tuned for scores and highlights from across the Mountains.

47th District (at Somerset):

Girls:

Rockcastle County vs. Somerset - 7 PM

49th District (at Clay County):

Girls:

Red Bird vs. North Laurel - 6 PM

Boys:

Red Bird vs. North Laurel - 7:30 PM

50th District (at Williamsburg):

South Laurel vs. Whitley County - 7 PM

51st District (at Barbourville):

Boys:

Pineville vs. Knox Central - 7 PM

52nd District (at Harlan):

Boys:

Harlan 66, Middlesboro 58

Bell County vs. Harlan County - 8:30 PM

53rd District (at Letcher Central):

Knott Central 48, Letcher County 44

54th District (at Perry Central):

Perry Central 61, Leslie County 53

55th District (at Wolfe County): - BSN

Boys:

Breathitt County vs. Wolfe County - 6 PM

56th District (at Estill County):

Girls:

Owsley County 73, Lee County 18

Powell County vs. Estill County - 8 PM

57th District (at Magoffin County):

Boys:

Martin County vs. Johnson Central - 7 PM

58th District (at Betsy Layne): - Willie

Girls:

Prestonsburg vs. Floyd Central - 6 PM

Betsy Layne vs. Lawrence County - 8 PM

59th District (at Pikeville): - Willie

Boys:

Shelby Valley vs. Pikeville - 7 PM

60th District (at Pike Central): - Willie

Boys:

Phelps vs. Pike Central - 7 PM

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.