More district champions crowned on Tuesday night in the Mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four More district champions were crowned in the Mountains on Tuesday evening. Stay tuned for scores and highlights from across the Mountains.
47th District (at Somerset):
Girls:
Rockcastle County vs. Somerset - 7 PM
49th District (at Clay County):
Girls:
Red Bird vs. North Laurel - 6 PM
Boys:
Red Bird vs. North Laurel - 7:30 PM
50th District (at Williamsburg):
South Laurel vs. Whitley County - 7 PM
51st District (at Barbourville):
Boys:
Pineville vs. Knox Central - 7 PM
52nd District (at Harlan):
Boys:
Harlan 66, Middlesboro 58
Bell County vs. Harlan County - 8:30 PM
53rd District (at Letcher Central):
Knott Central 48, Letcher County 44
54th District (at Perry Central):
Perry Central 61, Leslie County 53
55th District (at Wolfe County): - BSN
Boys:
Breathitt County vs. Wolfe County - 6 PM
56th District (at Estill County):
Girls:
Owsley County 73, Lee County 18
Powell County vs. Estill County - 8 PM
57th District (at Magoffin County):
Boys:
Martin County vs. Johnson Central - 7 PM
58th District (at Betsy Layne): - Willie
Girls:
Prestonsburg vs. Floyd Central - 6 PM
Betsy Layne vs. Lawrence County - 8 PM
59th District (at Pikeville): - Willie
Boys:
Shelby Valley vs. Pikeville - 7 PM
60th District (at Pike Central): - Willie
Boys:
Phelps vs. Pike Central - 7 PM
