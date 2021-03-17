Advertisement

Man arrested after admitting to lighting girlfriend’s house on fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after admitting to deputies that he started a fire in his girlfriend’s home on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of a fire on Mill Creek Road in Logan.

Deputies found David King, 27, walking alongside the roadside on their way to the scene. King matched witness descriptions of the person who started the fire.

King was taken into custody, and admitted in an interview with deputies that he got into an argument with his girlfriend. During the argument, King threw a lit cigarette through a broken window and then reached through the window and set curtains in the home on fire with a cigarette lighter.

An investigation is ongoing. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

