Advertisement

‘It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years’: Former Paintsville Tigers reflect on 1996 state championship run

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For members of Paintsville High School’s 1996 state championship team, it is hard to fathom how long it has been since they hoisted the trophy.

“It feels like it was no later than maybe a year ago,” Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon said.

1996 State Tournament Most Valuable Player and 1998 Kentucky Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose echoed that sentiment.

“It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years,” VanHoose said.

Runyon said the feeling of winning a state title, the first in school history, is something that he will never forget.

“That’s how excited this community was when we did that and I think that’s a lasting feeling that we have here in the city of Paintsville,” Runyon said.

25 years later, the game may be over, but the memories still live on.

“You start thinking about all those moments and you know, the people, the fans,” VanHoose said. “You think about your family.”

It wasn’t until the clock finally hit zero in Paintsville’s 71-53 win over Ashland in the title game did the moment finally sink in.

“When the game was finally over and you could actually relax a little bit, you could really enjoy that moment,” VanHoose said. “That championship that you worked for, that you dreamed about since you were a little kid.”

Followed by a lengthy celebration that concluded in their hometown.

“One thing you always look for in the Lexington Herald-Leader the next morning was a picture of the bus coming back into your community,” Runyon said.

And to this day, that team remains a group that the city will never forget.

“I think those kids proved they were the best team in the state of Kentucky,” Runyon said. “But as well as they played, I’m not so sure that there was a team in this nation could have beat them.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After arresting Jerry Shepherd on DUI charges, police said troopers with KSP found more than...
KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest
New COVID-19 variant reported at Eastern Kentucky nursing home
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations

Latest News

‘It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years’: Former Paintsville Tigers reflect on...
‘It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years’: Former Paintsville Tigers reflect on 1996 state championship run
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
Image captured from WSAZ uploaded by Keith Morehouse January 24 2020
More district champions crowned on Tuesday night in the Mountains
Kentucky wide receiver Bryce Oliver goes for a ball vs. Missouri on October 26, 2019.
UK wide receiver Bryce Oliver enters the transfer portal