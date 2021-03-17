‘It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years’: Former Paintsville Tigers reflect on 1996 state championship run

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For members of Paintsville High School’s 1996 state championship team, it is hard to fathom how long it has been since they hoisted the trophy.

“It feels like it was no later than maybe a year ago,” Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon said.

1996 State Tournament Most Valuable Player and 1998 Kentucky Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose echoed that sentiment.

“It’s just really hard to believe it’s been 25 years,” VanHoose said.

Runyon said the feeling of winning a state title, the first in school history, is something that he will never forget.

“That’s how excited this community was when we did that and I think that’s a lasting feeling that we have here in the city of Paintsville,” Runyon said.

25 years later, the game may be over, but the memories still live on.

“You start thinking about all those moments and you know, the people, the fans,” VanHoose said. “You think about your family.”

It wasn’t until the clock finally hit zero in Paintsville’s 71-53 win over Ashland in the title game did the moment finally sink in.

“When the game was finally over and you could actually relax a little bit, you could really enjoy that moment,” VanHoose said. “That championship that you worked for, that you dreamed about since you were a little kid.”

Followed by a lengthy celebration that concluded in their hometown.

“One thing you always look for in the Lexington Herald-Leader the next morning was a picture of the bus coming back into your community,” Runyon said.

And to this day, that team remains a group that the city will never forget.

“I think those kids proved they were the best team in the state of Kentucky,” Runyon said. “But as well as they played, I’m not so sure that there was a team in this nation could have beat them.”

