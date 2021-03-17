Advertisement

Hazard Commissioners Meeting Passes Resolution In Memory of WWII Aviator

Lt. Farmer Johnson Jr. of the U.S. Army Air Corp will be immortalized on the streets of Hazard
Joe Johnson (center) receives a resolution from the City of Hazard that memorialized his...
Joe Johnson (center) receives a resolution from the City of Hazard that memorialized his brother, a WWII aviator, on Maple Street(Hazard Police Dept.)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department held a Commissioners Meeting and passed a resolution to dedicate signs to Farmer Johnson Jr. on Maple Street on Tuesday.

Born in 1920, Farmer Johnson Jr. was a lifelong community member of Maple Street and an aviator during WWII. Johnson, who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941, received several awards during his service including a Purple Heart, the National Defense Medal, and the Air Medal.

Johnson’s B-24 bomber was shot down over the North Sea after bombing Oslo, Norway in 1943. He was just 23 years old. The resolution from the City of Hazard was presented to his brother, Joe Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variant reported at Eastern Kentucky nursing home
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 900 cases, new COVID-19 variant outbreak at nursing home in Eastern Kentucky
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Officials: Use of deadly force justified during attempted break in

Latest News

WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls...
WYMT, KSR team up for live coverage of 13th region tournament next week
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library awaits Gov. Beshear’s signature to expand statewide
Phone Scam
Scam artists ‘spoofing’ Kentucky law enforcement phone numbers, posing as officials
Brian Dean was named as the permanent district superintendent at the last Lee County, Va....
School board names new superintendent for one SWVA school district