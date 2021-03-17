Hazard Commissioners Meeting Passes Resolution In Memory of WWII Aviator

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department held a Commissioners Meeting and passed a resolution to dedicate signs to Farmer Johnson Jr. on Maple Street on Tuesday.

Born in 1920, Farmer Johnson Jr. was a lifelong community member of Maple Street and an aviator during WWII. Johnson, who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941, received several awards during his service including a Purple Heart, the National Defense Medal, and the Air Medal.

Johnson’s B-24 bomber was shot down over the North Sea after bombing Oslo, Norway in 1943. He was just 23 years old. The resolution from the City of Hazard was presented to his brother, Joe Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.