Former Middlesboro firefighter sentenced to federal prison

(WYMT) - A former Middlesborro firefighter was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Tuesday.

Robert England was convicted of receiving and possessing child porn on a Middlesboro Fire Department laptop.

Evidence at the trial showed that England received child pornography on three separate occasions and had a collection of more than 600 images between April of 2017 and June of 2018. At the time, England was serving as a Lieutenant within the Middlesboro Fire Department.

England was convicted in November of 2020.

