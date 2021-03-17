Advertisement

Former Middlesboro firefighter sentenced to federal prison

Robert England was convicted on child pornography charges Monday.
(WYMT) - A former Middlesborro firefighter was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Tuesday.

Robert England was convicted of receiving and possessing child porn on a Middlesboro Fire Department laptop.

Evidence at the trial showed that England received child pornography on three separate occasions and had a collection of more than 600 images between April of 2017 and June of 2018. At the time, England was serving as a Lieutenant within the Middlesboro Fire Department.

England was convicted in November of 2020.

