East Tennessee man used no-waste wait list to get COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday night one East Tennessee man got an interesting phone call. It was a Walmart Pharmacist who said he could get his COVID-19 vaccine despite not yet being eligible to receive it.

Thanks to no-waste waitlists, he was able to help out a pharmacy and protect himself.

“It feels a lot safer in my household specifically for me to be safe as well,” said Brent Waugh.

Waugh had been on a no-waste waitlist at Walmart and other pharmacies for just a few days, but Walmart called him first.

He believed he wouldn’t have been eligible until late spring due to his age and not having a condition listed under Tennessee’s Phase 1-C requirements.

A Walmart Spokesperson said in a statement to WVLT News: “Our eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste. Each vial contains multiple doses, and those doses are administered in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines. In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available and there are no scheduled appointments, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses. If no one is available in that priority, where states allow, we move to the next priority.”

Waugh felt he’d protect his family and others, but will continue to wear a mask and social distance.

“I think that it’s important for everyone to do so. And as I said, having someone in our household who has a heart condition, it sure feels a lot better to me to know that even with precautions in place and even with me being safe in my day to day, I’m also protecting them as well,” explained Waugh.

He got the 1-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. He did feel symptoms the following day including a fever, headache and fatigue.

He’s relieved and looking forward to eating indoors, going to concerts and movies when it’s safe to do so.

“It’s all worth it to know that in the coming weeks I can live life more normally than I have been able to over the past year, plus,” said Waugh.

If you want to be on a no-waste vaccine waitlist, various pharmacies handle those waitlists differently. Call pharmacies in your area to learn about the protocol.

