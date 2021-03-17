Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library awaits Gov. Beshear’s signature to expand statewide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many parents put their young children to bed with a book. The goal of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is to make that possible for every single child by sending free books to homes with kids age 5 years old and under.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) is a father of three kids and has read more than his fair share of children’s books.

“Every parent knows this: if your kid has a favorite book, you end up memorizing that book because you read it to them over and over again. They’re hearing that language, hearing that concept,” McGarvey said Tuesday.

Now, with the help of McGarvey and the support of Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), state legislators have agreed to fund for one year the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Kentucky. It’s now waiting for Governor Andy Beshear’s signature.

The program mails a free age-appropriate book to children under 5 years old every month.

“There was a study done in Wayne County, Kentucky, and they took kids who were in the Imagination Library, and they did 5% better on kindergarten readiness tests than people who didn’t have access to Imagination Library, and those scores continued all the way throughout [school],” McGarvey said.

This would be a private/public partnership with the state providing $800,000 and the Imagination Library affiliates, including the one in Louisville, would provide funding as well.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library said the funding plan is similar to what’s already in place in Tennessee, North Carolina, Delaware, Ohio, Arkansas and soon Colorado and Oklahoma.

“We’re growing very quickly and it’s just a joy to be part of the growth,” Jeff Conyers with Imagination Library said.

The goal is to get the program up and going in the first year, and then hopefully it will be added to the budget again for two years, allowing every single household in the state who wants to be in the program to sign up.

