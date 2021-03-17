14th Region tournament brackets set

(WYMT) - Both brackets are set in the 14th Region. The boys will be up first, with the girls tournament to follow, similar to the Sweet 16′s this year. The boys tournament will be played at Breathitt County High School, while the girls tournament will be held at Perry County Central High School.

Boys Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Saturday, March 20th

Estill County vs. Perry County Central - 11 am

Breathitt County vs. Knott County Central - 1:30 pm

Owsley County vs. Wolfe County - 4 pm

Cordia vs. Hazard - 6:30 pm

Semifinals:

Monday, March 22nd at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Final:

Wednesday, March 24th - 7 pm

Hazard looks to defend its title. The Bulldogs defeated Wolfe County, 54-51 in overtime in last year’s 14th Region title game.

The winner of the 14th Region will take on the 5th Region winner in the first round of the boys Sweet 16. That game will “flip-off” on Wednesday, March 31 at 11 a.m.

---

Girls Tournament:

Quarterfinals:

Thursday, March 25th

Leslie County vs. Owsley County - 5:30 p.m.

Wolfe County vs. Knott Central - 8 p.m.

Friday, March 26th

Letcher Central vs. Perry Central - 5:30 p.m.

Powell County vs. Breathitt County- 8 p.m.

Semifinals:

Monday, March 29th - 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Final:

Tuesday, March 30th - 7 p.m.

Letcher Central looks to defend its title. The Lady Cougars defeated Knott Central in last season’s championship game, 45-40.

The winner of the 14th Region will take on the 7th Region winner at 11 a.m. on April 7 in the first round of the girls Sweet 16.

