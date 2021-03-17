Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn't immediately known what prompted Tuesday night's shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

