UK wide receiver Bryce Oliver enters the transfer portal

Kentucky wide receiver Bryce Oliver goes for a ball vs. Missouri on October 26, 2019.
Kentucky wide receiver Bryce Oliver goes for a ball vs. Missouri on October 26, 2019.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bryce Oliver becomes seventh Wildcat to enter the transfer portal this season. The UK wideout will look elsewhere to continue his college football career, according to multiple reports.

Oliver played six games during the 2020 season, mostly due to injuries that kept him off the field. He hauled in two receptions for 14 yards. During his redshirt freshman year in 2019, Oliver appeared in 12 of the 13 games. He had six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of college, Oliver was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class, according to 247 Sports Composite. He was No. 161 in the country at wide receiver.

Kentucky added Nebraska transfer and Kentucky native, Wan’Dale Robinson, as well as three-star wideout, Chauncey Magwood.

