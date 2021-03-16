Advertisement

UK engineering student hopes to be fourth African American woman in space

More women in the field of engineering. That’s what Savannah Lewis wants to see. Lewis is an electrical engineering student at the University of Kentucky. She hopes that one day it’ll take her to outer space.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - March is Women’s History Month.

More women in the field of engineering. That’s what Savannah Lewis wants to see. Lewis is an electrical engineering student at the Univerisity of Kentucky. She hopes that one day it’ll take her to outer space.

Her constant thinking of how something is made sparks that light bulb to go off in her head.

“Everything that we touch, every road that we drive on, every plane that we get on, we don’t really think like, of course, people think, how this is made but nobody thinks that there is an engineer behind this,” Lewis said.

According to a congressional study, 14 percent of engineers are women, that number is less if you are a woman of color. But the 22-year-old from Georgia has support from the National Society of Black Engineers.

“Through that, I have seen hundreds of Black women in engineering and that of electrical engineering is just that we are a very small percentage of what makes that up,” Lewis said.

She wants to go from ground wires to the sky, to outer space to be exact. She is hoping to be the fourth African American woman to suit up.

“I just want to be a great engineer, that I meet the requirements to actually apply to become an astronaut,” Lewis said. “That’s like my end goal, but the journey to get there is what I’m going to appreciate the most.”

Lewis has been inspired by the women from the movie “Hidden Figures” and she hopes one day she’ll be an inspiration to other women.

“I hope I’m touching a lot of young women because I remember a lot of women that touched me and that stuck with me today,” Lewis said.

If Lewis makes it to space one day, she wants to work on communication satellites.

