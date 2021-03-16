‘That’s a significant decline’: COVID-19 testing drops nearly 75% at Primary Care

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to steadily decline across the state, so does testing for the virus.

“While we are happy to take care of individuals who are having those sick symptoms, it is a somewhat of a relief to see the decrease in the number of COVID cases because that’s what we all want,” said Nurse Practitioner Christie Herald with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

Primary Care has been one of the main sites for COVID-19 testing in the area since the pandemic began. During the holiday season, nearly 200 people were coming each day for a test.

“We had a pretty high positivity rate. At times it was higher than the state average.,” said Herald. “At one point probably in the peak we were seeing anywhere from 50 to 60 and sometimes more than that positive per day.”

Now, they are testing about 50 people per day, a nearly 75% drop.

“Of those about one percent are positive right now. I called our Pinnacle Lab to talk to them about the number of positive tests and over the last two weeks we have been in the single digits for positive results,” said Herald.

Herald says she credits the decline in tests and positive cases to three things, the holiday season being over, an accelerated vaccine rollout, and people becoming accustomed to the CDC guidelines.

“Once people are vaccinated they are probably less likely to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID,” said Herald.

She also told WYMT, the CDC has changed its guidance and does not require a COVID-19 test after exposure if a person quarantines for 10 days.

Herald says even if you are vaccinated, you can still contract the virus and should still be tested if presenting common symptoms of COVID, especially fever and the loss of taste and smell.

“We have had very few I think only two cases of people who tested positive for COVID 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine,” said Herald. “The benefit of having the vaccine is that 100% of the people that have been vaccinated it had prevented severe disease and hospitalization.”

She does believe the lower case numbers are showing the effectiveness of the vaccine and is hopeful the worst is far behind us.

“We want to have COVID at least under control to the degree that we can get back to living our lives like were before COVID,” said Herald.

While testing and cases are down now, Herald expects another increase will come as we head into spring break.

“Not sure that we will see the increase that we saw at the peak of COVID back in the fall,” she said.

Flu and strep cases are starting to increase at Primary Care. Herald says it could be because people are becoming laxer with wearing a mask.

Herald also mentioned patients are more willing to go into the actual office now instead of the drive-thru clinic, as their fears are starting to be alleviated.

