Advertisement

Tennessee Senate OKs bid to remove ‘slavery’ as punishment

The Tennessee Senate on Monday advanced a proposal that would remove a clause in the state’s constitution allowing slavery.
Photo courtesy of capitol.tn.gov
Photo courtesy of capitol.tn.gov(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Senate has advanced a proposal that would remove a clause in the state’s constitution allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

Currently, the Tennessee Constitution states that “slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, ... are forever prohibited in this state.” Under the proposal passed on Monday, voters will have the option to delete that section and replace it by clearly stating that slavery and involuntary servitude is banned throughout Tennessee.

An additional line would be added to note that “nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

After arresting Jerry Shepherd on DUI charges, police said troopers with KSP found more than...
KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations
Diabetic ‘relieved’ Kentucky’s 1C expansion is inclusive
Earnest L. Goforth
Police: Man wanted for role in shooting

Latest News

Mild and breezy day ahead, storms arrive late Wednesday
Lee County business officials working to stay afloat despite structural damage 11 p.m.
Lee County business officials working to stay afloat despite structural damage 11 p.m.
Outside the Kentucky Capitol, 5,005 American flags blow in the wind. Each one signifies a...
WATCH | State memorial created to honor more than 5K Kentuckians lost to COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at clinic in Morehead Tuesday
WATCH | Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at clinic in Morehead Tuesday
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Ballot measure seeks scheduling flexibility for lawmakers