Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After arresting Jerry Shepherd on DUI charges, police said troopers with KSP found more than...
KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations
Diabetic ‘relieved’ Kentucky’s 1C expansion is inclusive

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week
(AP)
Lawsuit seeks to avoid bills for unsuccessful impeachment
Bill would lower cost of insulin for Kentuckians
Kentucky lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery
Money
Research: Kentucky women continue to earn less than men