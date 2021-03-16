Showers return Wednesday, thunderstorms possible Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will increase tonight and throughout the day on Wednesday as our next system arrives later Wednesday night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow and Thursday

We will see those partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Wednesday with highs getting into the lower 70s. Showers return by the evening hours with heavy rain arriving overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will get into the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

We could see a few thunderstorms overnight, but the best chance for storms will be Thursday afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 70s with some clearing by the afternoon hours which could help fuel those storms. Right now the timing for these storms is from 11 a.m. to about 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has all of our area in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The greatest threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The tornado and hail threat are on the low side. From Wednesday through Friday morning we could see about 1-3″ of rain. Localized flooding is possible.

Slight risk 3/16/2021 (Brandon Robinson | WYMT)

Extended Forecast

A few showers continue early Friday morning, but we should clear out and cool off by the afternoon hours. Highs look to only get into the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows dropping near 30.

We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s! Overnight lows will be a little bit cooler with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Stay weather aware over the next few days!

