Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related

police lights
police lights(AP)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were located in Buchanan County.

Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office tell CBS affiliate WJHL deputies located the body of Isaac Ray Stiltner, 41, of Pilgrims Knob, Friday evening inside a residence in the 1100 block of Slate Creek Road.

On Saturday, the body of Tabitha Leann Hagerman, 32, of Pilgrims Knob, was found in a creek in the same area.

Officials say there was no trauma or injury that caused either death and investigators believe the deaths were drug-related, but have not determined if the two deaths were related to each other.

Both bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The investigation is ongoing.

