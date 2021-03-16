Advertisement

Scores from Monday night’s district action

KHSAA Basketball
KHSAA Basketball(WBKO)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the Mountains from Monday night’s district action.

49th District (at Clay County):

Girls: Clay County 49, Jackson County 47

Boys: Jackson County vs. Clay County - 7:30 PM

50th District (at Williamsburg):

Boys: South Laurel 59, Corbin 55

51st District (at Barbourville): -

Girls: Knox Central 68, Barbourville 30

Pineville vs. Lynn Camp - 8:30 PM

52nd District (at Harlan):

Girls: Bell County 58, Harlan 39

Harlan County vs. Middlesboro - 8:30 PM

53rd District (at Letcher Central):

Boys: Knott County Central 81, Cordia 60

54th District (at Perry Central):

Boys championship - 7 PM

55th District (at Wolfe County):

Boys: Breathitt County 91, Jackson City 28

56th District (at Estill County):

Boys: Estill County 58, Powell County 26

Owsley County vs. Lee County - 8 PM

57th District (at Magoffin County):

Girls - Paintsville 40, Martin County 37

58th District (at Betsy Layne):

Boys: Betsy Lane 63, Floyd Central 48

Boys: Lawrence County 68, Prestonsburg 52

59th District (at Pikeville):

Boys: East Ridge 80, Jenkins 40

60th District (at Pike Central):

Girls: Pike Central 64, Phelps 19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
Track your stimulus payment
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Cases, deaths continue to decline, positivity rate still below 4%
New businesses and restaurants coming to Downtown Hazard
New businesses and restaurants coming to Downtown Hazard
Jeffrey Abner (left), Stacie Graves (center left), Sonya Browning (center right), and Jamie...
Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust

Latest News

Kentucky WBB vs. South Carolina
Kentucky women a four seed, will take on Idaho State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky's Dontaie Allen knocks down a three vs. Mississippi State in the second round of the...
Dontaie Allen will return to Kentucky for 2021-2022 season
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after the last week of the regular season
Top 5 plays - March 15, 2021
Top 5 plays - March 15, 2021