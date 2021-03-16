Scores from Monday night’s district action
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the Mountains from Monday night’s district action.
49th District (at Clay County):
Girls: Clay County 49, Jackson County 47
Boys: Jackson County vs. Clay County - 7:30 PM
50th District (at Williamsburg):
Boys: South Laurel 59, Corbin 55
51st District (at Barbourville): -
Girls: Knox Central 68, Barbourville 30
Pineville vs. Lynn Camp - 8:30 PM
52nd District (at Harlan):
Girls: Bell County 58, Harlan 39
Harlan County vs. Middlesboro - 8:30 PM
53rd District (at Letcher Central):
Boys: Knott County Central 81, Cordia 60
54th District (at Perry Central):
Boys championship - 7 PM
55th District (at Wolfe County):
Boys: Breathitt County 91, Jackson City 28
56th District (at Estill County):
Boys: Estill County 58, Powell County 26
Owsley County vs. Lee County - 8 PM
57th District (at Magoffin County):
Girls - Paintsville 40, Martin County 37
58th District (at Betsy Layne):
Boys: Betsy Lane 63, Floyd Central 48
Boys: Lawrence County 68, Prestonsburg 52
59th District (at Pikeville):
Boys: East Ridge 80, Jenkins 40
60th District (at Pike Central):
Girls: Pike Central 64, Phelps 19
