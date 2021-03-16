Advertisement

School district choice bill expected to pass both House & Senate

By Shelby Lofton
Mar. 16, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday marks a big deadline for lawmakers. It’s the last day they can pass legislation that the governor has the power to veto or sign into law. One of the major bills is all about school choice.

Supporters of House Bill 563 cheered for legislation they say would give parents more choices.

“This year was our first year two of my three children went to private schools. And we made that said switch due to COVID-19 and with the schools being shut down we had to have in-person learning,” Madison County mom Denise Caudill said.

The bill would create funding through a tax credit that would allow students to move to schools outside of their home district. Fayette County Public Schools Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy says the bill would harm public schools.

“At a time when our public schools are facing significant challenges and burdens we don’t need to be limiting revenue,” Murphy said.

One amendment made would allow families to use educational opportunity accounts toward private schools in some counties, including Fayette.

“I was able to put them in a private elementary school and keep them there daily and keep them learning,” Caudill said.

Murphy says Fayette County Public Schools work to help low income families, but need more state funding to do it.

“It is the responsibility the Supreme Court has said of our General Assembly to provide adequate funding for them,” Murphy said.

House Bill 563 still needs to pass in the Senate. Then it goes back to the House. If both chambers agree on a final version by tonight, it will go to the governor’s desk.

Beshear is expected to veto it, but lawmakers could override that veto.

