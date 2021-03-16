Report: Indiana State hires LMU coach Josh Schertz

(WYMT) - According to a report from the IndyStar, LMU’s Josh Schertz will replace Greg Lansing as Indiana State’s men’s basketball head coach. The hire has not been announced – and isn’t official yet – because Schertz’s team is playing in the Division II Tournament, but a source within the LMU program says Schertz has told his players about the Sycamores’ offer

Schertz’s .833 winning percentage from 2008-21 at LMU is No. 3 all-time at any level of college basketball for coaches with at least 10 years’ experience. The Railsplitters are 335-68 over the past 12 years with two trips to the Final Four and a National Championship date in 2016.

LMU is playing in the NCAA Division II men’s basketball southeast region championship against Emmanual College on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

