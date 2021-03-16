Police: Man arrested after foot chase in Laurel County, indicted on rape charge

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man was arrested Monday after attempting to escape a traffic stop -- later discovering he was wanted on an indictment warrant on a rape charge.

Deputies say they pulled Kenneth Rose over for speeding and that Rose gave them false identification information.

After searching Rose, police say they found meth in his possession before he attempted to escape on foot.

Kenneth Wayne Rose ran nearly half a mile on foot before deputies arrested him following a brief scuffle.

Kenneth Wayne Rose was charged with possession of meth, evading police on foot, and resisting arrest. He was also wanted on an indictment warrant on a first-degree rape charge.

Rose was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.