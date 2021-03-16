Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after foot chase in Laurel County, indicted on rape charge

Kenneth Wayne Rose
Kenneth Wayne Rose(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man was arrested Monday after attempting to escape a traffic stop -- later discovering he was wanted on an indictment warrant on a rape charge.

Deputies say they pulled Kenneth Rose over for speeding and that Rose gave them false identification information.

After searching Rose, police say they found meth in his possession before he attempted to escape on foot.

Kenneth Wayne Rose ran nearly half a mile on foot before deputies arrested him following a brief scuffle.

Kenneth Wayne Rose was charged with possession of meth, evading police on foot, and resisting arrest. He was also wanted on an indictment warrant on a first-degree rape charge.

Rose was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After arresting Jerry Shepherd on DUI charges, police said troopers with KSP found more than...
KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations
Diabetic ‘relieved’ Kentucky’s 1C expansion is inclusive

Latest News

COVID-19 testing on the decline at Primary Care
‘That’s a significant decline’: COVID-19 testing drops nearly 75% at Primary Care
[do not use - test only]
[do not use - test only]
Officials: Use of deadly force justified during attempted break in
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related