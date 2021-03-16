Officials: Use of deadly force justified during attempted break in

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lee County, Virginia said Monday the use of deadly force in an attempted break-in earlier this month was justified.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to an initial report from Virginia State Police, authorities in Lee County were first called to a home on U.S. Highway 421 on March 10th after a man reportedly shot his son-in-law.

Officials said Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap, forced his way into his in-laws’ home and started “violently dragging his wife out the front door.”

VSP reported the wife’s father shot at Corbin.

In a release on Monday, Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fuller Cridlin, provided an updated statement about the case saying in part, “The facts and the law clearly exonerate Father. Accordingly, we are clearing Father of any wrongdoing and closing the case.”