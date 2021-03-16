New partnership helps eight Eastern Kentucky counties with new business opportunities

(WYMT) -- A new partnership announced Tuesday between One East Kentucky and Retail Strategies will help eight Eastern Kentucky counties with new business opportunities.

A spokesperson for One East Kentucky said the partnership was nearly one year in the making and is important in ensuring Eastern Kentucky’s vitality, quality of life and economic success for many years to come.

The project helps eight Eastern Kentucky counties to successfully recruit new retail and commercial business opportunities.

The communities included in the project include: Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Perry and Pike Counties.

The project uses Retail Strategies’ proprietary intelligence, real estate and data analysis while One East Kentucky helps with the development of recruitment strategies so the counties will be successful in recruiting new opportunities that counties’ markets can support.

“As we continue to be successful in recruiting new employers to the region, new primary and secondary jobs will be created,” said Chuck Sexton, president and CEO of One East Kentucky. “These new jobs will positively impact the bottom lines of every existing business in our region, spurring small business development and commercial growth. We are constantly finding new opportunities to support our region’s communities and beyond and our continued recruitment success will necessitate growth in other areas like retail, restaurant, healthcare, residential and hospitality.”

Retail Strategies was founded in 2011 and is a national expert in recruiting businesses for communities.

The company’s mission is to help give communities across the United States an advantage in attracting businesses by putting to work its real estate expertise, data and retail experience in successful commercial development.

“Through our work with communities we have seen retail work as a catalyst for economic development,” said Sarah Beth Thornton, vice president of business development for Retail Strategies. “We applaud One East Kentucky for incorporating retail and restaurant recruitment as a part of their traditional economic development approach. Through the education of Retail Academy, city and county leaders will be armed with the tools necessary to ‘speak retail’ and truly understand the opportunities that exist within their markets.”

The project is made possible by One East Kentucky’s Appalachian Regional Commission grant awarded in 2020.

While One East Kentucky’s primary focus is the creation of primary and secondary jobs, the focus of the Opportunity East Kentucky Industry Cluster Growth Initiative addressing the financial needs of the region’s communities by ensuring One East Kentucky’s efforts support the creation of all new jobs in Eastern Kentucky.

The retail study helps local communities address areas of development outside of industrial recruitment and retention.

Working with Retail Strategies, One East Kentucky will study valuable information about the region like retail leakage and surplus, retail trends, market viability, customer personas and the highest and best use of the most marketable pieces of commercial real estate in the region.

The information then is used to compare the region’s communities with similar communities experiencing success and will be packaged for marketing each community to pre-qualified opportunities that have experienced growth and success in comparable markets.

As existing entrepreneurs, small businesses and retailers are navigating COVID-19 and planning for the post-pandemic future, a digital resource tool kit will be made available for Eastern Kentucky businesses as a part of the project.

The tool kit will include information like digital marketing trends, success strategies and social media optimization.

Additionally, a detailed webinar covering omnichannel retail techniques and discussion regarding current pain-points with a real-time virtual question and answer session with retail industry experts will be scheduled sometime later this year.

“One Harlan County is looking forward to this opportunity and a new partnership with One East Kentucky which will bolster our local economic development efforts,” said Colby Kirk, executive director of One Harlan County. “One East Kentucky’s strong vision for the region and their ability to connect local communities with firms like Retail Strategies will lead to positive outcomes in Eastern Kentucky. I am excited for the impact this project will make in Harlan County in helping our organization better recruit new jobs to the community and provide higher levels of support for our existing, locally owned businesses.”

An important aspect of the project also includes the Retail Academy -- Retail Strategies’ online-based retail recruitment education platform for the region’s community leaders.

The platform helps local communities further understand retail recruitment intricacies and put customized strategic plans and strategies to work to help ensure a bright future for the mountains of Kentucky.

One East Kentucky’s recently announced business retention and expansion program is also integral to the project’s success.

Kick-off will take place in the next six months, followed by local communities’ recruitment efforts and working with One East Kentucky and Retail Strategies through the next several years.

For more information about this partnership, One East Kentucky or its nine-county region, contact Chuck Sexton at 606-886-7333 or chuck@oneeastky.com.

